As Valentine’s week culminates with Valentine’sDay, it marks the beginning of the Anti-Valentine week. Throughout the week, which starts with Slap Day on February 15 and finally ends with Breakup Day on February 21, people celebrate symbolic days to mock Valentine’sDay.

One of those days is Missing Day, which is celebrated on February 20. As not everyone is lucky enough to always have their loved ones by their side, Missing Day celebrates that true bond between people which elicits the feeling of missing someone.

This day has a greater significance than other days of the anti-Valentine’s week as missing is not restricted to just lovers who are in a long-distance relationship. It can also be celebrated to remember someone who has left this world.

Advertisement

However, most people take this day as an opportunity to cherish their lost love and to revive some sweet and sour memories made with someone special. Now, no matter if you scour through the cupboard to find a love-filled picture or scroll your phone gallery endlessly, there are many ways to bring back the memories.

On this Missing Day, we have got you some heartfelt quotes and wishes that you can share with your lost-love.

·Missing Day reminds us to never take our loved ones lightly because oneday we will miss them badly.

·Present is what you have and you must spend it with your loved ones so that you don’tmisshaving memories with them.

·You actually realize the value of a person once he has left you and today, I find myself the most fortunate to have you and most unfortunate to have lost you.

·When you really miss someone, you miss their sweet, small things that were so special. Happy Missing Day.

Advertisement

·Dayswill always be busy but always find time for special ones because one day you will end up missing them.

·There may be many people in your life but there are some whose absence takes away happiness from your life.

·I am missing you more than anyone else I have ever known. I guess that means I love you a lot. HappyMissingDay

·Because I never cared for your presence, that is the reason I am missing you the most in your absence.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.