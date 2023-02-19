Missing Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

MISSING DAY 2023: IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Post Valentine’s Day begins the Anti-Valentine’s week with Slap Day and culminates with Breakup Day on February 21. Missing Day, which is the second last day of Anti-Valentine’s week, is all about reminding your close ones that you miss them the most. If you were away from your partner due to a long-distance relationship or broke up recently, then on this day you can tell them about how much you miss them.

Telling someone you miss them is one approach to convey your sentiments to them and quickly lift your partner’s spirits. Love may be communicated in a variety of ways from presenting a unique gift to actually uttering the words your spouse has been wanting to hear from you. Celebrate the day by sharing these miss-you images, wishes, and quotes with your loved ones:

Missing Day 2023: Wishes

1. When the person you love the most is missing then even this populated world feels so empty and incomplete. Miss you lots.

2. Missing Day reminds us to never take our loved ones lightly because one day we will miss them badly.

3. When you really miss someone, you miss their sweet, small things that were so special. Happy Missing Day.

4. I am missing you more than anyone else I have ever known. I guess that means I love you a lot. Happy Missing Day

5. On Missing Day, my heart saddens me a lot more as I miss you a lot more. I wish you were here with me, loving me and caring for me.

6. Falling in love with you was a mistake…a mistake worth making…I miss you.

8. Days will always be busy but always find time for special ones because one day you will end up missing them. Happy Missing Day.

9. Present is what you have and you must spend it with your loved ones so that you don’t miss having memories with them. Happy Missing Day.

10. There may be many people in your life but there are some whose absence takes away happiness from your life. Happy Missing Day.

Missing Day 2023: Quotes

1. “Love is missing someone whenever you’re apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you’re close in heart." - Kay Knudsen

2. “If I had a single flower for every time I think about you, I could walk forever in my garden." - Claudia Adrienne Grandi

3. “Missing Day reminds us to never take our loved ones lightly because one day we will miss them badly."- Anonymous

4. “If you can’t get someone out of your head, maybe they are supposed to be there."- Anonymous

5. “Present is what you have and you must spend it with your loved ones so that you don’t miss having memories with them." - Anonymous

6. “Because I never cared for your presence, that is the reason I am missing you the most in your absence." - Anonymous

7. “Life has its own way of teaching us lessons…when we start taking our loved ones for granted, we miss them badly when they are not around." - Anonymous

