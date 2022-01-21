Moderate Consumption of Coffee is Good For Digestive System, Gut: Study

Consumption of coffee in moderate quantities benefits our digestive system and gut, a new study has claimed. Not just that, but it also helps to prevent gallstones and several liver diseases.

Scientists from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research conducted the study published in the journal Nutrient. According to this new study, moderate coffee consumption has no negative effects on the body parts associated with the digestive system.

Studies on two specific aspects of coffee are generating a lot of interest these days. First, does coffee lower the risk of gallstones? Second, whether coffee is linked to a lower risk of pancreatitis. More research is needed to confirm this.

Advertisement

The latest research also suggests that coffee may protect against a variety of other diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer.

According to Astrid Nehlig, director of the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research, which conducted this study, coffee is not linked to stomach or digestive problems, contrary to popular belief. Coffee can also help with issues like constipation in some cases. According to some evidence, the beverage boosts the levels of beneficial gut bacteria like bifidobacteria.

Coffee is also linked to gastric, biliary, and pancreatic secretions, necessary for the digestion of food. The drink increases the production of gastrin, a digestive hormone, as well as hydrochloric acid, a gastric acid. Both of these aid in the digestion of food components in the stomach.

Coffee has also been linked to colon motility or the movement of food through the digestive tract. A caffeine-free cup of coffee speeds up motility by 23 percent, which is 60 percent faster than a glass of water. It also lowers your chances of developing chronic constipation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.