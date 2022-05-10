Mohini Ekadashi 2022: Know Significance, Tithi and Shubh Muhurta

In Hindu tradition, Ekadashis are auspicious events. The eleventh tithi (day) of the fortnight has arrived. In one month, there are two Ekadashis: the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi (waxing phase) and the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi (waning phase). Ekadashis are mainly dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

On this day, worshippers observe vrat to atone for sins and to ask for Lord Vishnu’s blessings. Mohini Ekadashi is the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of the month of Vaishakha. This Ekadashi is dedicated to Mohini, Lord Vishnu in feminine form. According to the Gregorian calendar, this generally occurs in April or May.

While it is more commonly celebrated in northern India, Mohini Ekadashi occurs in the month of Chithirai in the Tamil calendar and in the month of Edavam in the Malayalam calendar. The devout honour the role of Mohini, the charismatic avatar of Lord Vishnu, in maintaining the balance of power in the Creation by observing Mohini Ekadashi.

Tithi and shubh muhurta

According to Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month begins at 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. This tithi will remain until 06.52 pm on May 12. According to Udayatithi, the Mohini Ekadashi fast will be observed on Thursday, May 12.

Those who keep the Mohini Ekadashi fast on May 12 can undertake the Parana the next day after daybreak on May 13, Friday. Parana is open from 05:32 am until 08:14 am. Dwadashi Tithi will conclude at 05:42 p.m. on May 13.

Significance

By celebrating Mohini Ekadashi, we honour Lord Vishnu, who encompasses both masculinity and femininity and changes traits depending on the occasion. It encourages individuals to overcome stereotypes and biases to live a life free of gender inhibitions and imbalances.

By fasting, a person is believed to atone for sins and get relief from his or her sorrows. Moksha is reached after death by Lord Vishnu’s favour.

