Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt’s Effortless Maternity Style Makes Fans Go Wow

Alia Bhatt ensures she makes heads turn in whatever she does, and she never fails to carry herself with confidence. After shattering stereotypes about how a bride should dress in her wedding, by choosing to go with unconventional jewellery, makeup, and saree colour; she is setting new maternity style trends in the promotion of her new production venture – Darlings.

Advertisement

Recently, she won hearts on Instagram by posting a series of photos in a loose white shirt, making for a very comfortable dress for pregnant women. She paired it with loose, blue torn jeans, and added just the right amount of makeup to complete her look.

Her white nail paint went well with her clothes and the golden hoops and rings kept the look minimal and simple.

In just another post, she was seen donning a sequined short dress and styled it with Ranbir Kapoor’s blazer. This time, she chose to highlight her eye makeup with kohl, eyeliner, and a glitter eyeshadow that complemented her sequined dress.

Advertisement

Open, wavy hair gave an element of confidence to the look and exuded radiance.

Experimenting with her attire, she chose a flowy traditional teal blue, printed, bell-sleeved velvet kurta for her next look. A small black bindi, big jhumkas, and a big flower-shaped ring maintained the ethnic vibe and made a statement that ethnic wear can add grace to a maternity wardrobe too.

She opted for curled hair at the bottom and kept the makeup minimal. We give full points for that since the highlight of the look is the jewellery, and loud makeup would’ve made the look heavy.

The accessories were perfectly balanced and didn’t make the look over-the-top.

To promote the first song of her movie, she went ahead with a plain black power suit and kept the look serious with her hair neatly tied in a ponytail. She let her red lipstick do the talking, and gave major boss-lady vibes with the look.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here