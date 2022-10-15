Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee Reveals Why She Had Put Less Mehendi On Karwa Chauth

Debina Bonnerjee, who is pregnant with her second child, recently left her admirers concerned with her Karva Chauth celebration photos. In the pictures, the mommy-to-be can be seen flaunting the henna design made on her palms. A slew of ardent fans who were unsure if henna is advisable to be used during pregnancy, bombarded her with their concerned reaction on social media. Responding to the same, the TV actress took to her Instagram story to assure fans that she hasn’t faced any adverse reaction or allergy due to the Mehendi as of yet.

While addressing the concern of fans, Bonnerjee wrote, “Some of you are asking why I put less Mehendi…while others are asking why did I put at all in pregnancy (not safe)." The actress asserted she is alright, “That’s why I have put less…to check if I get any kind of reaction…but I seem fine." In a subsequent story, the actress also revealed that she did not fast this year due to pregnancy but that hasn’t dimmed the occasion of celebration for her. She added, “So, this time, I am not fasting obviously…but the celebration and feelings remain the same".

Debina Bonnerjee also shared an adorable photograph alongside her daughter Lianna that features the mother-daughter duo getting ready for the festivity. “We are getting ready for Karwa Chauth," she captioned the happy photograph. Take a look at it here:

Is it okay to apply henna during pregnancy?

Deepti Khatuja, the head clinical nutritionist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon, told Indian Express, that there is no harm in applying henna if it is chemical-free. Natural henna doesn’t have side effects but it is laced with chemicals that give rise to allergic reactions. She said, “It is only when it is laced with chemicals that there are chances of allergic reactions that can demand medications over and above the ones recommended during pregnancy, which can cause an issue in some women." Khatuja advised women to seek immediate medical help instead of self-medication at such times.

Precautions that pregnant women must take before applying henna

Cosmetic dermatologist at Jivisha Clinic, Dr. Akriti Gupta, highlighted several precautionary measures that pregnant women must know before applying henna. According to her, women must read the product information carefully before using henna. In addition to this, a patch test should also be done to curb any immediate side-effect. Don’t store henna in a hot place for darker colours it can result in fluctuation of an individual’s blood pressure.

