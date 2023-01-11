Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela loves to keep it simple yet elegant. Upasana over the years through her sartorial choices has made all the fans know about her love for Indian outfits, especially sarees. At Golden Globes this year, she went ahead ad decided to showcase her love and respect for her tradition by dawning a bandhani saree which had a hint of ajrakh prints on it too.

The saree that Upasana chose to wear to award giving ceremony was multi-hued and had a great bit of detailing done around it and the soon-to-be-mom looked extremely comfortable in it.

The entrepreneur who is expecting her first child with Mega Power star, Ram Charan accessorised this traditional look with sleek tear-drop earrings and a small bindi. She carried a bright yellow ‘botua’ purse that went in absolute contrast with her purple blouse. Upasana has always been very low on makeup and similarly kept it very minimal this time too and opted for a half-tie look for her hair.

Advertisement

All the leading men of RRR, walked the Red Carpet with their significant others- starting from JR.NTR who walked hand-in-hand with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi who opted for a sleeveless gown with minimal dazzles, director Rajamouli was there with his wife, ace designer Rama Rajamouli who sported a green and orange-hued saree and so was music director composer M.M. Keeravani with his wife M.M. Srivalli who attended the event in a bright red and yellow saree.

Talking about the men, while Ram Charan aced a stunning bandhgala kurta at the event, JR.NTR looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt and a bow tie. Rajamouli opted for an ethnic ensemble to represent his film on the global stage and so did M.M. Keeravani.

Advertisement

‘Naatu Naatu’ an extremely popular song from RRR, composed by M.M. Keeravani that became a social media rage back in 2022 has gone on to win the ‘Best Original Song’ award at the 80th Golden Globes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here