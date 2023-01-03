Mommy Brain: Know What The Condition Is And How To Cope With It

It often happens to us that we are about to do something but then forget what we were going to do, or sometimes when we are frantically finding an object such as keys, remote or specs, we realise it was in our hands all along. If you experience any of these things, it is likely that you have a “mommy brain". The name may sound funny, but it is in fact a genuine medical condition that causes fogging of the brain leading to forgetfulness.

According to the Very Well family, mommy brain is a condition caused in mothers after childbirth. While sometimes the changes in the brain wear off after a few weeks, it can sometimes last much longer. For instance, a study by the University of British Columbia demonstrated that motherhood has a permanent impact on cognitive function. Another study by Nature Neuroscience found that women had grey matter brain changes even two years after childbirth. Father experiences some brain changes too.

Advertisement

Mommy brain is caused during pregnancy and after childbirth due to a variety of reasons, including sleep deprivation and neurobiological change in the woman’s brain both during and after memory that also impacts verbal memory.

Mothers who experience mommy brain reported that along with feeling foggy, they were forgetful and lost ideas mid-thought. They also struggled to remove appointments or forget to return phone calls. Some ways to cope with mommy brain are:

Be patient – Don’t lose your calm if you are being forgetful and feeling foggy. Be patient and give yourself time to remember what you have forgotten. Recall everything you were doing one by one, and you may reach the point where you forgot what you were going to do.

Advertisement

Make lists – Making lists will help you execute what you have forgotten. Always keep the list somewhere in sight to prevent missing important chores of the day.

Plan ahead – Planning can help you make everything a step-by-step process involving logic. This can help you remember things that you may have forgotten by following the process.

Advertisement

Developing a routine – Routine lifestyle is an easy way to cope with mommy brain. Repeatedly doing things in the same order every day can help you include important tasks in your core and muscle memory.

Get good sleep – Sleep deprivation is known to be a reason behind mommy brain. Sleeping well improves the activity of the brain and feels fresh.

Boost brain health – Include brain health-boosting foods in your diet and exercise every day to keep your brain healthy and well. Blueberries, broccoli, and turmeric may help with it. Along with this, solve crossword puzzles and play brain-training games regularly.

Advertisement

Make time for yourself – Practicing personal space is important to prevent mommy brain from aggravating. When you take time to disconnect from responsibilities and enjoy your own company, you can resume your daily routine with a rejuvenated mind.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here