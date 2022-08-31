Monkeypox Virus Can Survive on Surface of Household Objects: Report

Merely months after the Covid-19 scare began to subside, we were bombarded with news of monkeypox striking people globally. Although there have been multiple reports of people infected with monkeypox, there is still confusion and a lack of information among people about how it spreads. We know that like COVID19, monkeypox is also a contagious disease and can be transmitted from person to person.

However, a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now shown that there is another similarity between the two viruses. The monkeypox virus can survive on surfaces of objects as well.

When the surfaces of the patients’ homes were investigated following several reports of monkeypox cases in the US, it was discovered that the monkeypox virus was present on 70% of the surfaces. The unexpected finding was that the virus was found on everything that the infected individuals touched.

Additionally, this virus was discovered in areas where patients had slept or spent time. On the basis of this, it can be said that this virus spreads to surfaces and objects that come into touch with monkeypox patients. Therefore, it is important to use caution.

The good news is that the danger of infection is decreased because the surface-found monkeypox virus does not spread as quickly as the coronavirus. However, it would be incorrect to claim that if the individual comes into contact with it, he won’t become infected.

The chance of death from monkeypox is quite low, according to experts, but it can still be harmful in many situations. The major issue is that when monkeypox comes in touch with skin, it spreads quickly. The principle of social distancing applies to this disease.

