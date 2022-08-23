Monochrome Makeup Is The Season’s New Beauty Trend; Try Now

Bling is a thing of the past, say hello to monochrome makeup. You are not so sure? Take a look at any celeb profiles on Instagram and you will agree. There is much-exuding oomph with monochromatic makeup. It is not only easy to do but it also works well with every skin tone.

Monochromatic makeup is a look in which you use a single tone of shade for your eyes, cheeks and lips. Currently, it’s the golden bronzed monochrome makeup that has been trending this fall.

Get inspiration from these celebrities to recreate the look:

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid:

This supermodel always in on cue for the latest fashion trends. Gigi Hadid went for a minimal monochrome look for which she combined a neutral tone of eyeshadow with a fine stroke of eyeliner. She topped off her look with a similar shade of lipstick and a bronzer to obtain a summer glow. To complete the look, she applied some mascara to make sure that she makes a statement while keeping it subtle.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez:

In this pic, the actress-singer went for a glowing bronze look for which she picked a neutral bronze shade of eyeshadow. Selena chose a similar toned lipstick and bronzer to create a monochrome impact. To finish the look while keeping it subtle, Selena put on some mascara.

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani created her monochromatic look by showcasing the perfect melody of true neutrals. She sported the soft, bronze neutrals on her eyes, lips and her cheek by keeping it subtle, sweet and simple. To complete the look, she highlighted her lashes with mascara.

Alia Bhatt:

The queen of monochrome makeup look, Alia Bhatt went for subtle peach shades. She combined her peachy lips with similar toned mascara and eyeshadow. To complete the look, went for flushed cheeks with slight mascara on her lashes.

You can opt for warm neutrals or retro glam to create your own monochrome look.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here