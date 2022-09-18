Monsoon Skincare Hacks To Keep Your Skin Healthy

It’s good to hear that we have gotten rid of those oily and sweaty skin after summer but wait, your skin is likely to face the same or probably worse problems in the rainy season as well. The humidity and dampness in the atmosphere create a lot of skin issues, making our skin look dull. The best way to get rid of these skin problems is to follow a good monsoon skincare routine. If you go out looking for tips, there are a plethora of options available. To do away with the confusion, we are here with the top 5 monsoon skincare hacks, that give you flawless and glowing skin in Monsoon.

Wear Minimal or No Make-Up

Who doesn’t like to wear make-up? But it is suggested that you maintain some distance from it during monsoons. Why, you may ask? Heavy makeup increases the chance of skin pore blockage which leads to face problems like acne, and blackheads, and many more. Therefore, one should go for a no make-up look or a natural one, using light-density make-up.

Use Gel-Based Sunscreen

Avoiding sunscreen during monsoon? Big mistake it is. In the winter season, when the sun goes hiding behind the cloud, we assume there are no UV rays, hence no tanning. But even behind the clouds, the sun emits ultraviolet rays which harm the skin.

Exfoliate

Add regular exfoliation to your monsoon skincare routine. Due to the high moisture in the environment, there are high chances of you getting acne, rashes, and other skin problems. Exfoliation removes dead cells, which helps the skin absorb beauty or skincare products. If you have sensitive skin, don’t rub it too much.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Following a skincare routine on the exterior is good, but hydrating the skin from the inside is most important as well. Even in the rainy season, make sure your drink 2-3 litres of water as it promotes glowing skin and boosts collagen production.

Eat Right

Your diet plays a pivotal role in maintaining shiny and supple skin. Consume more green vegetables and fruits, which will make the skin glow naturally. This will also keep your immunity in check.

