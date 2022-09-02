Monsoon Special: From Mumbai-Goa To Banglore-Coorg, Best Road Trips

During monsoons, nature is at its best. At this time of the year, a certain part of the country calls for a monsoon road trip. Hitting the road on rainy days can make for a memorable travel experience. Thus, here’s taking a look at the four best scenic routes for a road trip in India to immerse yourself in nature while you drive:

Delhi-Almora

The journey from Delhi to Almora is picturesque, to say the least. Almora, in Uttarakhand, is just 370 kilometres from Delhi. Whilst on a road trip, you can witness the scenic view of rain as well as visit Bhimtal, Lansdowne and Kasardevi temples on the way.

Mumbai-Goa

This surreal drive from Mumbai to Goa makes for one of the best road trips in India during the monsoon. The journey teems with misty weather, some of the most breathtaking views of nature and local Konkan cuisines.

Bangalore-Coorg

If you are planning for a monsoon road trip in southwest India, then you must count on the Bangalore-Coorg route. Located at a distance of 265 km from Bangalore, the journey to Coorg is famous for its beautiful views of lush greenery, especially in monsoons. You will surely enjoy this drive because of the unforgettable scenic views.

Darjeeling-Gangtok

This route is quite safe and fun. The hills make for awesome scenery for the perfect road trip. During the monsoon, the view of rain from a hilltop is undoubtedly a treat to one’s eyes and soul.

