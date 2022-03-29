Moong Dal Sandwich Recipe: Healthy and Delicious Option For Breakfast

Your daily ideal breakfast should be tasty as well as nutritious. Moong Dal Sandwich is a delicious and healthy option for breakfast, and it can be easily prepared at home. The hassle-free process of making this lentil toast makes it a perfect dish.

A coarse and thick batter of moong dal which is enhanced by green chillies and coriander is used as the topping for the bread slices. Moong dal is rich in protein and fibre, which makes it a good option to include in your diet. The crispiness of the toast, along with the spicy flavour, makes it an amazing breakfast option for the kids as well. This lentil toast is a must-try dish if you want to try something different and delicious.

Ingredients required for Moong Dal Sandwich

Advertisement

1 cup soaked moong dal, soaked overnight

6 Bread Slices

3 Green chillies

1 teaspoon chopped coriander leaves

1 teaspoon Dhania powder

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder

1 teaspoon Red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon asafoetida

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

Salt

Butter

2 teaspoon oil

Recipe:

Soak the dal overnight. It will help you grind it easily. Drain the water and mix salt as per taste.

To make the coarse topping, heat two teaspoons of oil in a Kadhai on a low flame. Add the chopped ginger, green chillies and roast for two minutes. Add the soaked dal to the kadhai.

Add red chilli powder, dhania powder, turmeric powder, and asafoetida to the kadhai and stir it briskly for five minutes. Turn off the flame after five minutes and place the prepared topping on a platter. Add chopped coriander.

Take a slice of bread and spread the topping on one side of the slice. Take another slice and make a sandwich with the first slice. Then take the slices and apply some butter on both sides. Place the slices on a pre-heated non-stick pan.

Advertisement

Grill the sandwich till it becomes golden brown and crisp. Serve the prepared sandwich on a platter with tomato ketchup. Your healthy moong dal sandwich is ready to eat.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.