Moonglet: A Healthy And Delicious Breakfast Recipe

Moong dal is one of the best sources of protein. A staple in every Indian kitchen, moong dal is not only delicious but also provides us with an array of benefits. Consumed in many forms such as fritters, soup, and halwas, there is still much left to experiment with this highlighted member of the culinary family.

One such experiment has resulted in what is known as Moonglet. A puffed version of cheela, Moonglet is an extremely delicious and healthy breakfast. It can easily replace pancakes by providing a similar texture and an increased variety of flavour. You can spread the topping of your choice to make it suit your palate.

If you are intrigued to know how to make this delicacy, then wait no further as we bring you this easy-to-make recipe.

Ingredients

Yellow Moong Dal – 1 cup

Onion – ½ nos.

Tomato – ½ nos.

Capsicum – ½ nos.

Butter – 2 tbsp

Dry Mango Powder – ¼ tbsp

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

Green Chilli – 1 piece

Asafoetida – 2 pinches

Salt – as per taste

Procedure

Before getting into the recipe, soak the moong dal four to five hours prior to preparation. Once soaked, add the moong dal to a blender and form a thick paste. Use water as required for blending dal into paste.

Take a bowl and pour the blended dal mixture. Add asafoetida, salt, and dry mango powder, and mix well. Now, add chopped onion, capsicum, tomato, green chilli, and coriander leaves. Mix well.

Heat a pan and add 1 tbsp butter. Cover the surface of the pan with the butter and pour the batter. Choose a smaller, deeper pan to form thick Moonglets. Let the batter cook. After some time, flip the Moonglet and let it cook from the other side.

Serve the Moonglet with either ketchup or a chutney of your choice.

