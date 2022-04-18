More Than Just Tasty: Mangoes and Their Health Benefits

Summers and mangoes are synonymous. This delectable fruit has been part of the Indian households for a very long time. Not only do mangoes satiate taste buds, but also help in providing respite from the scorching heat. There is no one way of consuming mangoes. From smoothies to shakes to just plain slices, we love mangoes in any form.

Did you know that mangoes have a lot of health benefits? Known as the king of fruits, mango is a rich source of vitamins and minerals. Here are 5 advantages of mango for your health.

1. Lower risk of cancer: Mangoes are rich in beta-carotene, which is an antioxidant. These antioxidants in mangoes have been shown to fight free radicals, which cause damage to cells that eventually lead up to cancer.

2. Losing weight: Mangoes when consumed in moderate quantity have proven to aid in weight loss. Mango skin consists of phytochemicals that work as a natural fat burner. Mangoes are rich in dietary fiber, making you feel full for a longer duration and bringing down your dependency on high-fat snack food items.

3. Clear skin: Vitamins A and C in mangoes are skin-friendly and are crucial for skin health. The fruit has proven to remove clogged pores along with helping in exfoliation. Mangoes may come handy in reducing skin oil production.

4. Strengthening the immune system: Vitamins A and C, copper, folate, Vitamin E, and various B vitamins are found in mangoes along with the antioxidants, which help in improving and strengthening the overall immunity of the body.

5. Heart health-: Mango promotes heart health as it is rich in nutrients such as fiber, potassium, and vitamins. These nutrients help in keeping the arteries open while minimising the risk of heart diseases.

