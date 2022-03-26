Morning Sickness is Common During Pregnancy. Here's How You Deal With it

Morning sickness, also known as nausea or vomiting, is very common among pregnant women. It occurs in about 70% of pregnancy cases. It usually starts at 6 weeks of pregnancy and lasts for weeks or months. Despite being called “morning sickness", it can happen at any time of the day. Most women, who experience morning sickness, usually feel nauseous for a short time and may vomit once or twice.

Some tips to prevent morning sickness during pregnancy are as follows:

Eat a few biscuits or toast in the morning which will help the stomach to settle.

Advertisement

Instead of 3 large meals a day eat 5 to 6 small meals.

Avoid spicy and fatty foods.

Eat foods like bananas, rice, dry toast, plain baked potato, eggs, tofu etc.

Eat healthy snacks such as yoghurt, peanut butter, milk, nuts.

Take plenty of protein and vitamins during this period.

Avoid odours or any such thing which bother or trigger nausea.

Make tea with real grated ginger or try ginger candies.

Get plenty of rest.

Drink plenty of fluids. Sip water or ginger ale. Aim for six to eight cups of noncaffeinated fluid daily.

Keep the room well ventilated, turn on the fan, or go outside from time to time to get fresh air.

Smell pleasant scents such as lemon, orange, or mint.

Rinse of mouth after vomiting.

We hope these tips will come in handy for all the expecting mothers out there. And, above all, take care of yourself and be happy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.