Mosquito Attack Can Lead To These 5 Monsoon Diseases. Take A Look

The monsoon season brings a pleasant respite from the hot and scorching summer. There is so much to love about the monsoons, from the muddy smell to relishing some chai-pakode. Though we hate to pull you out of this wonderland, it is important to spread awareness of the diseases, which come in handy for this season. Apart from a bevy of diseases, the monsoon also lowers our immunity. Just like us, mosquitoes, mites, bacteria, viruses, and fungi also love monsoons. It is the breeding season for mosquitoes and mites which transmit diseases like dengue, and malaria.

Here is a look at five diseases you should be careful of this monsoon season:

Advertisement

Dengue: Dengue is one of the most common monsoon diseases. Note the symptoms which are high fever, low platelet count, rashes, and hypersensitivity amongst other things. To protect yourself, it is advised that you use mosquito repellents and insect repellent plants like citronella. Wear full-sleeve clothes to cover your entire body.

Chikungunya: Chikungunya is usually caused by mosquitoes, which are born in stagnated water of air conditioners, coolers, plants, water pipes, etc. The two most common symptoms of chikungunya are fever and joint pains. Make sure you clear out surfaces or containers with stagnant water. Using insect repellent is a must.

Malaria: Malaria is another common ailment during monsoon. Fever, shivers, muscle pain and weakness are some of the symptoms. How to prevent malaria? All you have to do is keep the surroundings clean and ensure no stagnant water.

Typhoid: A water-borne disease, typhoid is caused because of poor sanitation. Consumption of food and water cooked or kept in bad sanitation leads to typhoid. Fever, headache, weakness, pain and sore throat are the symptoms of this monsoon disease. Avoid consuming street food and drink healthy fluids, to keep typhoid infection at bay.

Advertisement

Viral fever: Not only monsoons, but viral fevers are also common throughout the year. Severe fever, cold, and cough are some of the symptoms. During monsoons, viral fever may last from 3-7 days, however, one must consult a doctor.

Along with ensuring cleanliness in your surrounding, and using mosquito repellent, it is also suggested to include immunity-boosting food items into your diet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.