Mosquito Magnets: Know Which Blood Groups Are More Prone and Why?

Are you always more affected by mosquito bites than others in your vicinity? Your blood type could be the reason. Blood groups and several other factors determine how attractive you are to mosquitoes.

Have you noticed that some people are more frequently victimised by mosquito bites than others? Do you ever wonder why is that? Since mosquitoes are the reason for the spread of various dangerous diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Zika, scientists have identified that blood type is one of the reasons why mosquitoes get attracted to some people more than others. Read on to find out about the different blood types and how are they prone to get mosquito bites.

Which are the Different Blood Types?

Each red blood cell has a protein (antigen) present on its surface, which helps in determining the blood type. Dr. Amitava Ray, General Physician, Apollo 24|7 explains the four different blood types are:

A: This blood type only has A antigen on the red blood cell surface.

B: This blood type only has B antigen on the red blood cell surface.

AB: This blood type has both A and B antigens on the red blood cell surface.

O: This blood type has neither A nor B antigen on the red blood cell surface.

Some people, known as secretors, have these antigens present in their body fluids too like tears or saliva. For instance, an individual with blood type B would be a type B secretor. People with blood type O secrete the H antigen, which is a precursor to both A and B antigens.

How are Blood Types Linked to Mosquito Bites?

Researchers and scientists have strived to understand the behaviour and pattern of mosquitoes for decades. In general, mosquitoes seem to prefer biting those with blood type O as compared to people with other blood types. Moreover, mosquitoes find secretors to be the more attractive target than non-secretors regardless of their blood type.

A study showed that certain species of mosquitoes landed on those with blood type O two times as often as they landed on people with blood type A. “With O being mosquitoes’ favourite blood type and A being the least favourite, those with blood type B fall somewhere in the middle of the spectrum," adds Dr Ray.

What Other Factors Make You a Mosquito Magnet?

In addition to your blood type, several other factors influence just how attractive of a target you are to mosquitoes. Dr Ray explains some of the other factors:

Body Odour

If you smell good to mosquitoes, then you’ll become their preferred target. Some of the major factors that affect what you smell like to them include:

Compounds Present on the Skin

Several compounds on your skin can make you more susceptible to mosquito bites. For example, those with lactic acid and ammonia on their skin are likely to be a target.

Bacteria

Another factor that affects your body’s odour is the bacteria on the skin. As per a study, those with a lower diversity but a higher abundance of bacteria on the skin are more prone to mosquito bites.

Genetics

Genetics also play a role in your attractiveness as a target for mosquito bites. Research suggests that mosquitoes prefer the odour on the hands of identical twins as compared to those of non-identical twins.

Clothes

Research shows that mosquitoes are drawn towards dark objects. For this reason, you’ll find that you are more likely to get mosquito bites when you wear dark-coloured clothes.

Warmth

Human bodies give off heat. Research conducted in 2017 discovered that mosquitoes move towards heat sources. The temperature of your body alerts mosquitoes of your presence. Mosquitoes are more attracted to those with a stronger heat signature.

Carbon Dioxide

You leave a trail of carbon dioxide when you exhale, which is followed by mosquitoes. Increasing levels of carbon dioxide in the air tell mosquitoes that a potential victim is in the vicinity.

Metabolic Rate

If you have a higher metabolic rate, then you’ll produce more carbon dioxide, which will make you more likely to get bitten by mosquitoes. This means that those who have high resting metabolic rates or have recently exercised are a more attractive target for mosquito bites.

Alcohol

A study conducted in 2002 showed that mosquitoes are more attracted to those who have been drinking alcohol. The participants involved in this study were more frequently bitten by mosquitoes after the consumption of beer.

Pregnancy

Another study discovered that mosquitoes were more attracted to pregnant women as compared to non-pregnant women. This can be because pregnant women have a higher body temperature and metabolic rate.

In addition to being extremely annoying, mosquito bites can also cause several serious illnesses. If your blood type is O, then you are the preferred target for mosquitoes, making it more important for you to keep yourself protected. Even if your blood group is different, several other factors can make you a mosquito magnet. So, it is advised to keep a mosquito repellent in hand and stay fully clothed to keep mosquito-borne diseases at bay.

