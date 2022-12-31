Most Anticipated Book Titles of 2023 From Around The World

The New Year is bringing you so many books to look forward to. From much-talked-about memoirs to the return of best-selling authors, these new offerings just have to be on your bookshelves. Make some space for debutants like Prince Harry and Tom Hanks. In case you are confused about what should you pick first in the long list of anticipated book titles first, fret not! Here is a list of 10 books that are coming out in 2023. You will also find just what you can expect with these.

Victory City by Salman Rushdie

Returning with another Science-Fiction novel, Rushdie is taking readers on a journey to the aftermath of an unimportant battle in Southern India between two long-forgotten kingdoms in the fourteenth century. We are going to follow the story of a nine-year-old girl who has a divine encounter with the power to change the course of history.

Old Babes in the Wood by Margaret Atwood

Prepare yourself to explore a collection of short stories from an internationally acclaimed author. These stories will explore the depths of family relationships, marriage, loss and memory, and what it means to spend a life together.

Spare by Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex is ready to narrate his side of the story. This memoir is going to be a narration filled with insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about what Prince Harry had learned in his life.

Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson

Another anticipated memoir hitting the bookshelves in 2023 is written by this Canadian-American actress. Love, Pamela is set to narrate her true story. Beginning as a small-town girl, who ends up getting tangled in her own dream.

Someone Else’s Shoes: A Novel by Jojo Moyes

If Me Before You and The Giver of Stars won your heart, prepare for another great read coming your way in 2023. Moyes is taking us on a journey with Nisha Cantor, narrating the tale of mix-ups, mess-ups, and how you can make the most of second chances.

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

What happens when authors June Hayward and Athena Liu, the two rising stars, do not have things going for them as they plan? While Athena becomes a literary darling, June didn’t even get a paperback release. June can turn the tide in her favor following Athena’s death. However, she can’t get away from Athena’s shadow.

The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis

This upcoming novel is a story about the end of innocence. Set in the fictionalized Los Angeles in the 80s, a serial killer makes teenagers their target. We will follow the journey of Bret, a new student who arrives with a mysterious past as he explores the emotional fabric of his life.

Mama’s Sleeping Scarf by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Nwa Grace-James

Make space on your bookshelf for the first children’s book from the best-selling author of We Should All Be Feminists. Prepare your hearts for a touching story about a little girl and her love for her mother’s scarf.

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks

Penguin Random House has mentioned this Literary Fiction as “a novel about the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film…and the humble comic books that inspired it. Funny, touching, and wonderfully thought-provoking, while also capturing the changes in America and American culture since World War II."

I Have Some Questions For You by Rebecca Makkai

The Pulitzer Prize winner and National Book Award finalist, Rebecca is taking you on a fictional journey with a successful film professor and podcaster, Bodie Kane. The novel is set to deal with an investigation into a collective memory of her past and a deeply felt examination of it.

