Mother’s Day 2022: How to Make Mom's Day Special?

One of the most special relationships we have in life is with our mother. Mothers always stand by their kids. No matter how bad the times, the blessings of a mother always help their children. To mark their contribution and honour their sacrifice, May 8 is celebrated as Mother’s Day.

On the second Sunday of May, countries including India celebrate Mother’s Day in honour of motherhood. There are various ways to cherish the day, the best of which would be to spend time with your mother. In addition, you should also make your mother feel special with other gestures. If you want to do the same, here are some tried and tested tips.

Cook mom’s favourite dish

Usually, mothers spend every day in the kitchen. But on this day to surprise them, you yourself can go and make some dishes which your mother likes. Although mothers wake up first, this time you can try to get up early and prepare her favourite breakfast. Cherish old memories

This day is to say thanks to mothers for all that they do for their children. It is a day to recall what she has done for us. You can sit with your mother and spend some quality time together by talking about the old memories. Apart from this, you can play indoor games with her like Ludo, Chess, etc. Write a letter

In the era of social media, people communicate on messaging apps, but on this day to make your mother feel special you can convey your feelings to your mother with the help of a paper and pen. They will definitely like this way of expressing feelings. Because there is a big difference between reading a handwritten letter and reading a typed message. Go for a walk

You can also go out for a walk with your mother in a park or mall. Apart from this, you can also plan a surprise dinner. This idea is one of the best to make their day special.

