Mothers’ Day 2022: Make Your Mom Feel Special With These Surprise Gift

MOTHER’S DAY 2022: How many times have you received a gift that you couldn’t think was of any use? Or how many times have you struggled with finding a gift for a loved one that they’ll genuinely cherish?

It may seem nearly impossible to find a gift for your mother that fully expresses how much she means to you. Browse through these one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day gifts for her. They range from inexpensive to extravagant, to find something that will melt her heart.

Sonarika Mahajan is the founder of Humanitive, a new platform that enables artful gift-giving like nothing that has been done before. Its mission is to bring ethical gifting and our meticulous attention to style, design and detail together in a revolutionary and unique platform.

As Mother’s Day is all about honouring mothers of all types, one should never ignore or forget the different mothers we have in our lives who protect us in different ways.

Hence, the gifts are made in such an order that the presents can be also appropriate for grandmothers who protect us from everything and everyone, mothers-in-laws who come as an extra blessing in our life, stepmothers – who try to love and cherish us from their core, and godmothers and aunts- who understands us without judging our life choices.

Instead of flowers this year, give the women in your life something extra special! Give your mother a luxe gift box filled with premium products and sponsor a destitute elderly woman for a week!

Mother’s Day Petit

Show your mom how much you appreciate her not just on Mother’s Day, but every day! With an exceptional Mother’s Day gift. Sponsor Sanitary Pads for 10 underprivileged women for Rs 300 on behalf of your mother, along with 1 beautiful gift in our keepsake Petit Box.

Mother’s Day Classic

We couldn’t possibly find one that encompasses just how much we adore her, but you better bet that we’ll get as close as possible. Adopt a Destitute Elderly woman for a week for Rs 1,750 on behalf of your mother, and gift her 3 beautiful gifts in our keepsake Classic Box.

Mother’s Day Grand

When Mother’s Day rolls around, we want to shower her with all the love she deserves which makes it all the harder to find the perfect gift. Feed 30 Cows for a full day for Rs. 2,000/- on behalf of your mother, and gift her 6 beautiful gifts in our keepsake Grand Box.

Mother’s Day Mini

If you really want to show out this year, you might want to dig a little deeper. That’s why we created this helpful list of Mother’s Day gifts for every kind of mom. Sponsor a Dignity Kit to a homeless woman for Rs 300 on behalf of your mother, and gift her 2 beautiful gifts in our keepsake Mini Box.

But first try to listen carefully to your mom and find out what she likes, so that you can find the perfect gift for her!

Click here to buy these amazing gifts: Mother’s Day- Special

