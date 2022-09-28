Mouni Roy Birthday: Here’s Why The Actor Lives Up To The Saree Girl Forever Tag

Mouni Roy who is currently garnering accolades for her performance in her latest movie Brahmastra, has also been slaying it with her fashion game. The talented star who is celebrating her 37th birthday today (September 28th) has been acing every ensemble with elan on social media.

The one statement piece of clothing that has done wonders for Mouni’s style quotient is the one and only Saree. Mouni who is known to love draping sarees every now and then, took to Instagram and addressed herself as ‘A Saree Girl Forever’. From traditional sarees to pre-pleated sarees, there’s an array of styles Mouni has experimented with in 2022. Another element that you will notice in Mouni’s stylish looks is her love for maang tikas. She has styled a lot of her saree looks with beautiful maang tikas that have accentuated her desi avatar.

A saree has always been considered a favourite occasion wear and over the years, the six yards of sheer elegance has adorned global red-carpet events as well. Take inspiration from Mouni’s selection of surreal sarees that exude grace and festive fervour.

Ivory as a colour is a perfect canvas to emote creativity. Mouni who is a perfect amalgamation of grace and glamour looks resplendent in Sawan Gandhi’s ivory mukaish and sequin saree. Paired with an embellished blouse with mirror and cutdana work, Mouni accessorised with a heavy necklace featuring pearls and coloured stones.

Mouni Roy looks radiant in a red saree designed by Vvani by Vani Vats. The highlight of this satin saree is the intricate embroidery on the saree border and the velvet blouse. Created in rose gold colour, the embroidery adds a hint of sparkle to the fluid saree.

The best part of a saree is the many ways you can drape it. Mouni tries on the quintessential JJ Valaya striped print sari with the signature chevron border. She wore the saree with a full-sleeved cropped top and accentuated the look with oxidised jewellery.

Mouni looks like a dream in a tulle saree designed by Mishru. The pastel hue ensemble adorned with floral embroidery sets the tone for fantasy. The nude pink colour and the embroidery featuring zardosi, silk thread and french knots complements Mouni’s style to the T.

Two-tone sarees are becoming a favourite during the festive season. And Mouni looks radiant in the timeless Masaba black crinkle sari featuring a gota palla and foil prints. She paired the pre-pleated crepe sari with a sleeveless black blouse and completed the look with a pair of chandbalis. The magic of black and gold is a striking colour combination and an unconventional choice during festivals.

