Mouni Roy Rocks A Pearl-Encrusted Bodycon Dress

When it comes to stepping out with one’s best fashion foot forward, leave the task to Mouni Roy. The Bollywood actress has often shelled out major fashion inspo to her fans. From uber-chic fits to dainty dresses and exquisite ethnic wear - Mouni Roy’s richly infused wardrobe collection has it all. Recently, the actress left her admirers tripping on their toes with her ravishing ensemble in a pearl-embellished bodycon dress. Mouni dropped the pictures on her Instagram space and captioned the post, “Colour me intrigued."

The Brahmastra actress looked jaw-dropping in the custom Dar Sara label. With impressive pearl work, Mouni unleashed her fierce diva avatar in the noodle-strap dress, having a risque, plunging neckline. The beauty clubbed her party-ready fit with a pair of golden stilettos from footwear brand Christian Louboutin.

Advertisement

In terms of makeup, Mouni opted for a glammed-up makeover. Highlighted cheeks, a dash of matte pink lipstick, and long lashes added the extra oomph factor to Mouni’s Dar Sara ensemble. She rounded off her look with a perfectly straight, long hairdo.

Mouni Roy never shies away to experiment with her fashion, She tends to find new ways to explore her fashion choices, clinching the title of a true fashionista.

Here are some other looks of the Bollywood diva, that will leave you gushing for sure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exuding pretty Korean girl vibes, Mouni aces this all-white co-ord set, slipping into a pretty corset bralette that she teamed up with a ruffled skirt, having exquisitely designed frills. The Bollywood star added the final touch to her attire by putting on a pair of white boots and a stylish off-white sling bag.

Advertisement

Check out this casual olive green buttoned-up shirt that Mouni perfectly combines with a pair of distressed denim. This easy-breezy outfit is the ideal wear for a meet-up with friends. Mouni added the extra oomph factor with the perfect winged liner to complete the easygoing look.

Mouni Roy is a treat for the sore eyes in this heavily embellished, exquisitely embroidered Dilnaz saree. Weaving six yards of grace, the Made in Chine actress dazzled in the pearl and diamond-encrusted, sequined drape. Mouni writes in her post, “A saree girl forever" and we can’t help but agree.

People in dire need of some winter fashion advice must take some inspiration from Mouni’s uber-cool look. The actress’s outfit combo included a plain white shirt underneath which she paired with a woollen halve-sleeve cardigan, an overcoat, and a pretty brown mini skirt. To finish off her “too cool for school" avatar, the 37-year-old clubbed her attire with a pair of black stockings, boots, and round-rimmed sunglasses.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here