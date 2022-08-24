Mouni Roy Rocks A Rs.8k Mini Corset Ruffled Dress Set, Other Celebrities Approve Of It

Okay, we have got to admit that Mouni Roy does serve us some really steamy and gorgeous looks. Her attention to detail is what makes her look absolutely swoon-worthy and perfect.

Whether it is an Indian function or a party by the beach, Mouni knows the drill of dressing up according to the occasion like very few do and we sure love her for that.

Earlier this week, the ‘Naagin’ actress took to her social media to share pictures of herself from the picturesque Dubai, in a cream-coloured ruffled mini dress that seemed perfect for a chill vacation.

Want the dress? It is from a label called Appapop and is everything that a girl wants in her closet. It is the perfect amount of style meets drama and we are so rooting for that.

But what truly blew our minds off was the brown corset belt which was elegant and sexy all at once. And in case you are planning to buy the same ensemble, we are here with the details of it. Known as the ‘Iryna Boxy Ruffle Corset Dress’ you can find it on the brand’s website for an amount of Rs. 7999.

And, trust us when we break it to you that it is just not us who loved the look but there are other celebrities who felt the same way too- ‘Jersey’ actress Mrunal Thakur commented on the post saying, ‘Doll’ while dancer Lauren Gottlieb said, “Love you," and we sure do agree with both!

