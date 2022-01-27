Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Actress Seals It With A Kiss; Adorns Bengali Sari For Malayalee Rituals

Actor Mouni Roy embraced Suraj Nambiar’s Malayalee roots and got married to the love of her life according to Malayalee wedding rituals on January 27th. The actor wore a traditional red and white Garad Bengali sari with a golden border.

Advertisement

Mouni accentuated her look with temple jewellery featuring a Ganesh idol pendant, choker, matha pathi, kamarbandh and bangles. With her hair tied in a plait she adorned the hairdo with flowers. Her bridal makeup was kept minimal and featured kohl-layered eyes and a red lip. Making her complete look a perfect mood board for brides of 2022.

Advertisement

Complementing Mouni, Suraj wore a beige coloured kurta and teamed it with a traditional Kerala mundu with a golden border. Following the Malayalee customs, Suraj tied the traditional thali (mangalsutra) and the couple were blessed by their respective family members and cheered on by friends who were present at the wedding.

The set up for the Malayalee wedding was kept simple and was adorned with flowers. In the evening, the couple will be getting married in a Bengali style wedding and according to sources the actor has chosen to don a Sabyasachi ensemble for the wedding rituals.

Mouni and Suraj kicked off their wedding festivities on January 26th and saw the couple celebrate their haldi and mehendi ceremonies with a lot of love and fun. Mouni who wore a yellow lehenga set adorned with tassels, which was designed by Payal Singhal. The tassels on the outfit grooved along with the actor as she danced with Suraj to the tunes to Mehandi hai rachne wali. Post the ceremonies, Mouni took to Instagram and posted a candid picture of her and Suraj and wrote: Everything #HariOm Om Namah Shivaay. (sic).

Joining the couple in their big day were actor Arjun Bijlani who kept everyone entertained with his dance moves. The pre-wedding festivities, also saw Mandir Bedi groove to some foot tapping music throughout the functions. She took to Instagram and posted pictures with the happy couple and wrote: “Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know (sic). Post the Malayalee wedding rituals, she posted a picture of her and couple and wrote: Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my fav people Mr and Mrs Nambiar !! (sic)"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.