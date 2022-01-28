Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Be The Stylish Squad The Bride And Groom Deserve

Are you #TeamBride or #TeamGroom? There’s a lot of thought that goes into wedding preparations especially if you are a close friend or relative of the couple. Recently, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in Goa, and the actress had her bride squad walk her down the aisle. The squad of 11 bridesmaids including Mandira Bedi and Aashka Garodia Goble, wore the traditional Kerala kasavu sarees. The white and gold combination added to the festivities and made for a picture perfect ensemble.

Advertisement

Similarly, in December 2021, when Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal, she had her sisters hold the chaddar over her head as she gracefully walked towards Vicky on their wedding day. Her sisters looked stunning in Indian ensembles created in pastel shades. The colour and the intricate embroidery on their respective ensembles not only complemented them but created a beautiful ambience around Katrina.

Yes, it’s important that you shouldn’t outshine the bride or the groom on their big day. But that doesn’t mean you can’t dress up. For couples getting ready to round up their respective bridesmaids and groomsmen, ensure you handle them with care. Be it a Sabyasachi kurta or an Anita Dongre lehenga set, there’s an array of outfits to dress your favourite people in.

Here’s some interesting looks you can suggest the bride-to-be or groom-to-be to add to their list for #TeamBride and #TeamGroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Silhouettes can be tricky when it comes to wearing dresses as bridesmaids. Given that not every body type is the same, it is important that you convey your comfort level with the bride-to-be. For instance, if you take makeup artist Shraddha Naik’s wedding, where her bestie and actor Shraddha Kapoor played the perfect bridesmaid. The lilac and lavender dresses played the perfect contrast to the white gown worn by the bride.

For the pre-wedding festivities, become one with the madness that will follow during the functions. Take Varun Dhawan’s haldi function for example, the groom’s squad wore similar white shirts with the actor’s film character names mentioned on it. For instance, one T-shirt read: Team Seenu. Similarly, you could have the bride or the groom’s nickname, or favourite things mentioned on the T-shirt to make it a fun yet casual outfit to sport.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.