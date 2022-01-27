Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: The Actress Dazzles in a Sabyasachi Lehenga for her Bengali Wedding

Actor Mouni Roy got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar in not one but two intimate wedding ceremonies on January 27th at Hilton Resorts, Candolim, Goa. Coming from two beautiful cultures, Mouni who is Bengali and Suraj who is Malayalee decided to celebrate both cultures by following Malayalee and Bengali rituals. On Thursday morning, the couple solemnised the Malayalee wedding followed by a traditional Bengali wedding in the evening.

Looking resplendent in red, Mouni’s elaborate ensemble was created by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sabyasachi, who is known to be the go-to designer for all things bridal, made sure the ensemble matched Mouni’s personality on her big day. Mouni Roy wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders. It is paired with an embroidered tissue veil, trimmed with handmade kiran. The veil also was inscribed with a verse which read Ayushmathi Bhav complementing the red and gold bridal look. Styled by Rishika Devnani, the jewellery Mouni Roy adorned was designed by Anmol Jewellers.

Complementing Mouni’s bridal look, the groom Suraj Nambiar wore an ivory micro quilted silk sherwani with iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons. It is paired with a Muga silk shawl with marori embroidered borders and a silk kota safa.

The morning Malayalee wedding saw Mouni drape the traditional red and white Bengali Garad saree, designed by Anuradha Khurana. She chose to complement the traditional look with temple jewellery featuring the idol of Lord Ganesh on the pendant, matha patti and kamarbandh designed by Anmol Jewellery. Keeping it traditional, hair stylist Queensly Chettiar beautifully plaited Mouni’s hair and adorned the hairdo with flowers. Makeup artist Mukesh Patil kept her makeup minimal which featured kohl-layered eyes and a red lip. Mouni Roy was styled by Rishika Devnani for her Bengali wedding and Mehendi ceremonies.

The two-day Goa wedding was all about fun, music and a lot of love. During the mehendi ceremony, Mouni danced to the tunes of Mehendi hai rachnewali’ and Suraj joined his lady-love and tried to match steps with her. The pre and post wedding festivities were attended by the couple’s close friends and family. Celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia Goble, Omkar Kapoor and Jia Mustafa among others attended the wedding in Goa.

