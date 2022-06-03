Mouth-Watering Suji Manchurian Recipe That You Must Try In Breakfast

Manchurian is a very popular street food. And while it is delicious, it is not considered the healthiest. But the dish is very popular among children. If the Manchurian dish is served in front of children, they just won’t ask for anything else.

Today, we are going to tell you how to make Suji Manchurian, which will be good for the health of children. You can also serve it to them for breakfast.

Generally, flour is used to make Manchurian, but it is harmful to the stomach, so instead of flour balls, we will prepare this dish with suji.

Ingredients:

For suji balls:-

Suji - 1 bowl

Curd- 2 tbsp

Onion - 1

Capsicum - 1/2

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tbsp

Turmeric - 1 pinch

Oil

Salt - as per taste

For gravy:

Onion - 2

Capsicum - 1

Tomato Sauce - 2 tsp

Soya Sauce - 1 tsp

Schezwan Chutney - 2 tsp

Arrowroot Powder - 1 tsp

Green chilli - 2

Black pepper powder - 1/2 tsp

Garlic finely chopped – 5

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Oil

Salt - as per taste

Process:

Step 1: First, take a large container and add suji, curd, finely chopped onion, capsicum, red chilli powder, turmeric, oil and salt as per taste. Add water and mix it well and make the dough. Keep it aside.

Step 2: Now, make small balls out of the dough. And steam them for 10 mins.

Step 3: Once the balls are ready. Heat oil in a pan and fry the balls and keep them aside.

Step 4: Now start the process of making gravy for Manchurian. For this, first put oil in a pan and keep it to heat on medium flame. When the oil becomes hot, add finely chopped garlic, onion, capsicum, green chilli and fry them all for 5 minutes.

Step 5: When onion and capsicum become soft, add black pepper powder, red chilli powder, tomato sauce, soya sauce, schezwan chutney and salt as per taste and mix them well.

Step 6: Add a cup of water to the gravy. After cooking for some time, put arrowroot powder in it. Keep in mind that the arrowroot powder has to be diluted first into the water and then added to the gravy.

Step 7: After cooking the gravy for 2 to 3 minutes, add Manchurian balls and mix it well. Now cook it for 5 more minutes. Delicious suji Manchurian for breakfast is ready.

This recipe takes 25 mins to get ready. Do try this recipe at home and enjoy it with your family.

