Mouthwatering Coconut Paneer Recipe For Lunch Or Dinner Is Here

Coconut paneer is a delicious vegetarian dish for lunch or dinner. Upon hearing the name of paneer, many of us feel excited. There are several paneer dishes that we eat regularly, but today, to break the monotony, we have brought you an amazing mouth-watering recipe called Coconut Paneer.

Along with coconut, this recipe also includes the taste of cream and other spices, which will help in enhancing the taste of this dish. Let’s take a look at the recipe for making Coconut Paneer.

Top sohwsha video

Advertisement

Ingredients:

Paneer - 250 grams

Fresh cream - 1/2 cup

Coconut grated - 5 tsp

Tomato - 2 to 3

Onion - 2

Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tsp

Turmeric - 1/2 tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Paneer Masala - 1 tsp

Green chilli - 3-4

Bay leaves – 2

Cloves - 2-3

Cardamom - 2-3

Garam Masala - 1/2 tsp

Oil - as required

Salt - as per taste

Procedure:

Step 1: To make Coconut Paneer, first take the paneer and cut it into square pieces. After this, finely chop the onions and tomatoes.

Step 2: Now put some oil in a pan and heat it. After the oil is hot, add paneer, fry it a little, and then take it out. Keep in mind that the paneer is not deep fried or else the paneer will turn hard which can reduce the taste of the dish.

Advertisement

Step 3: Now add cumin, and bay leaves, and fry in the remaining oil of the pan. After frying for a few seconds, add cloves and cardamom to it. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry the spices for one more minute.

Step 4: Add finely chopped onion to the spices and fry until the onion becomes soft. After that, add tomatoes and cook them for a while. When the tomatoes become soft, add turmeric, paneer masala, and garam masala to it and fry for some more time.

Advertisement

Step 5: Wait for a moment until the aroma starts coming from the gravy. Add grated coconut and red chilli powder to it and then after frying it for 2 to 3 minutes, add cream and mix everything well.

Step 6: Add the fried paneer and water as per your need and prepare the curry. When the dish comes to a boil and the gravy becomes thick, turn off the gas.

Advertisement

Your tasty coconut paneer dish is ready. Garnish it with grated coconut and serve it with roti or paratha.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here