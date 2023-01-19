Mouthwatering Crunchy Garlic Potato Sticks; Watch The Recipe Here

To start the day with tasty snacks, garlic potato sticks are a great option. Children love its taste. The flavour and taste of the dish are further enhanced by the addition of cheese and garlic. You can eat the garlic potato sticks as a snack or throughout the day. In the evening, garlic potato sticks can also be served with tea.

Today, we bring to you the recipe for garlic potato sticks as shared by a social media user Tarneet Kaur. The taste of this recipe is wonderful. Let’s know the simple method of making garlic potato sticks at home.

Ingredients to make garlic potato sticks:

Potatoes (peeled and chopped) – 5

Salt – 1/2 tsp

Coriander - 1/2 cup

Mozzarella cheese - 1/2 cup

Dry ginger – 1/8 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Corn starch - 5 tbsp

Oil - for frying

Method:

To make garlic potato sticks, peel the potatoes and cut them into pieces. Now, put water in a vessel, add salt and put potato pieces in it and boil them for 15 to 18 minutes. After this, remove the potatoes from the water, put them in a bowl and mash them well. Then add green coriander, mozzarella cheese, dry ginger, red chilli powder and cornstarch, mix everything well and make a dough.

Now take a chopping board and spread some flour on it. Roll the dough into it and then roll it out, and cut it into the shape of sticks, as shown in the video. Now, put oil in a pan and heat it on a high flame. Put the prepared potato sticks in it and deep fry them till they turn golden. Now, serve the tasty garlic potato sticks as they are ready.

