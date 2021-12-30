Mrunal Thakur has Been Acing her Fashion Game During Jersey Promotions, See Pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s much-awaited sports drama Jersey is set to release on New Year’s Eve. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film sees Shahid play the role of a cricketer, who gave up on a successful playing career for a decade but desires to play for India to earn the respect of his son. Mrunal and Pankaj Kapoor will be playing supporting roles. Over the last few days, the film’s promotions saw the Super 30 actress treating her social media followers to a slew of noteworthy looks, from blazer dresses to flirty frocks to statement pants. Her latest promotional look was an oversized padded satin bomber jacket, which she pulled off with unmatchable ease. Mrunal opted for an all-white core to let the vibrant choice of her layer stand out.

The 29-year-old is quite the experimenter when it comes to her closet, a fact which is apparent from the unique silhouettes and bold prints she has been opting for during Jersey promotions.

Advertisement

For her latest outing, the star opted for a statement jacket in a fun shade of rust orange. The collared outfit featured a boxy silhouette with a zip front closure, and a print patch on either panels of the jacket as well as the back which involved a busy pattern. She wore a white bodysuit and a statement belt, cinched in at the waist. The belt effectively broke the monotony of the white top followed by matching flared jeans and created a flattering silhouette. Mrunal elevated her outfit with a pair of black stilettos and chic pair of earrings. Extra brownie points for her neatly done high pony braided hair do. Her glossy cheek and bronze contour makeup added the finishing touches to her look. The actress made a statement by opting for minimal accessories such as the white handbag.

Here is a roundup of Mrunal’s eye-catching looks during Jersey promotions:

A criss-cross cut out in the centre of a black bodysuit was paired with high-waisted striped trousers to let Mrunal turn heads.

Mrunal in a contemporary red-shirt gave boss lady vibes with her hair tucked neatly in a side-parted bun.

Advertisement

She looked pretty in a chic pink number which flaunted puffed sleeves and a flounced silhouette.

Did anyone say edge? Mrunal surely heard it loud as she strutted in a black blazer dress, winged eyeliner and a high ponytail.

Advertisement

Mrunal’s denim-on-denim look got the perfect pair of boots to go with.

For reasons unknown, most of Mrunal’s looks are defined as a day-to-night look. If you are also on the lookout for an ensemble that seamlessly transitions from brunch to evening drinks, take cues from Mrunal and add minimal accessories to dress up your look, or opt for a monochromatic take.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.