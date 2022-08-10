Mrunal Thakur Looks Regal In Pastel Grey Lehenga, Fans Address Her As Sita Mahalakshmi

Mrunal Thakur has been busy promoting her first Malayalam movie ‘Sita Ramam’ in which she stars opposite heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandana. And, recently she stunned her fans at one such event by wearing a stunning desi ensemble.

Mrunal wore a gorgeous pastel sequinned lehenga which had a corset-style blouse with a plunging neckline. The dupatta had zari details all over it and the motis gave it a royal touch.

Advertisement

Stylist Archita Mehta definitely did a good job with this look, especially with the silver choker which makes Mrunal look no less than a queen.

The ‘Jersey’ actress kept her makeup rather simple with contoured cheeks, nude eyeshadow and a light pink lip shade.

Fans are thrilled to see Mrunal in a desi avatar. And while one of them commented by saying “Hey Sita Mahalakshmi," the other one wrote “Sita Garuuu".

Mrunal looks heavenly in this attire and we cannot wait for her to give us more such desi girl vibes.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here