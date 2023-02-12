Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi to Turn Showstoppers for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Show in Association with CPAA

Celebrating fashion with the right amount of compassion, the pioneers of couture Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Cancer Patients Aid Association are coming together to present a fashion showcase on February 12, 2023.

CPAA which aims to ensure that no cancer patient is deprived of treatment due to a lack of resources and requires support to achieve its goals will have the celebrated couturiers present their labels ASAL and MARD in a one-of-a-kind showcase at Jio Garden, BKC, Mumbai

Advertisement

The fashion showcase will present collections from Abu Sandeep’s eclectic labels MARD and ASAL. Promising to be a powerful expression of style and substance, the fashion showcase will have Bollywood’s new-age superstars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi turn muse for the celebrated designer duo.

While Mrunal Thakur will sashay the runway in an ensemble from ASAL by Abu Sandeep, Siddhant Chaturvedi will strut the ramp in a creation from MARD by Abu Sandeep. The showcase will also have global fashion influencer Masoom Minawala open the show. The runway will also see actor Naina Bhan from the Netflix TV series Class grace the fashion runway.

Advertisement

Returning after a gap of four years to present a show in association with the Cancer Patients Aid Association, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla share, “We have a long and very special relationship with CPAA. It’s wonderful to be working together again after a four-year gap. Their work to empower and heal people and families affected by Cancer is an absolute labour of love and relentless commitment to the community."

Advertisement

Known for celebrating craftsmanship in their classic and contemporary silhouettes, the Asal by Abu Sandeep collection will feature an eclectic mix of styles, from ethereal elegance to Bohemian glamour, inspired by various cultural influences and techniques. For Mard by Abu Sandeep, the collection will showcase a blend of classic silhouettes and heritage techniques, reinvented with modern design expressions in sumptuous fabrics, block prints, and embroideries.

Elated to showcase the collections for a noble cause, the designer duo further add, “We are absolutely delighted to showcase our labels at this important event. Fashion that comes straight from our hearts. Please join us and support their incredible work with generosity. Cancer can and must be beaten."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here