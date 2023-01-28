Mrunal Thakur’s Love For Sarees Is Now An Open Secret

Whether defining grace with her subtle looks or owning the room in her dazzling avatar, Mrunal Thakur, apart from living her character to finesse, has often kept her best fashion foot forward. Be it her acting mettle or fashion statements, Mrunal seems to be on an agenda to shower versatility at every point. Although she oozes royalty in what she drapes, pink appears to be her all-time favourite. And her Instagram timeline says it out loud.

Confessing about her “saree love", the Sita Ramam actress recently draped herself in a silk wonder. Coming from the shelves of fashion house Kankatala, the silk saree featured embroidery with silver resham threads. Pairing it with a matching round-neck blouse, Mrunal oozed elegance.

Advertisement

She accessorised with contrasting gold jewellery, which featured a heavy choker neckpiece, traditional jhumkas, and matching bracelet with a statement ring. While she chose a subtle look for her makeup, Mrunal Thakur kept a touch of pink in her nude look. It seems pink is her go-to colour and honestly, the hue complements her to perfection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just recently, Mrunal attended an event in a fuchsia-pink saree, which is definitely worth bookmarking. Pairing it with a contrasting black quarter-sleeved blouse, the bright-coloured drape is from the fashion house Raw Mango. The chanderi silk saree features a broad yellow border with a thin black stripe. Keeping it subtle, she ditched a neckpiece and opted for silver studs, a bracelet, and a ring. Wearing her signature nude look, Mrunal carried kajal-laden eyes.

Adding much-awaited shimmer to her subtle timeline, Mrunal Thakur wore a baby pink chiffon see-through saree, with a flowy hem. For a change, she draped it atop a heavily embellished blouse, with net detailing. The chiffon saree was amped up with a gleaming blouse. The pink lips and open stresses worked out well.

Mrunal’s embellished fuchsia saree is simply perfect for the wedding season. Especially, with that stunning heavy blouse you are ready to slay the night and grab all eyeballs.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here