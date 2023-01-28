Mrunal Thakur’s Shines Bright In Pastel Pink Saree, See Pics

Mrunal Thakur is well recognised for her acting as well as her impeccable sense of style. Fans have always been in awe of the actress’ outfit choices. The actress is rocking it like a pro, whether it’s her photo shoots or her holiday outfits. Mrunal updated her Instagram account with a collection of pictures from one of her most recent photo shoots. Hands down, the actress looks ethereal in traditional outfits.

Mrunal Thakur dressed up in a magnificent pink saree from the shelves of Kankatala. The actress looked stunning in the pink traditional silk with the silver threads used for the embroidery work. She paired it with a matching long-sleeved pink blouse. The actress completed her look for the day with a statement golden ring, a golden choker, jhumkas, and bracelet. She uploaded the pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “Saree love." Mrunal wore her hair in a loose bun with a side part.

However, this is not the first time Mrunal Thakur has experimented with pink. Last week, the actress sported a pastel pink ethnic outfit. Mrunal’s ensemble was created by Seema Gujral. She wore a sleeveless pastel pink kurta with tiny silver thread and sequin details, and it looked stunning on her. She matched it with a set of pale pink shararas that had white zari embroidery on them. A sheer pastel pink dupatta with white zari embellishments at the borders completed her look. In this look as well, Mrunal Thakur improved her appearance with a striking golden necklace and golden jhumkas from Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery. Mrunal posed for the cameras with her hair parted in the centre and worn open in straight locks. Yes, this was the same photoshoot where the actress promised ‘something special’ to her fans.

On the professional front, Mrunal is now enjoying the success of Sita Ramam, which served as her Telugu debut alongside Dulquar Salmaan. Next up for Mrunal are the films Pippa, starring Ishaan Khattar; Gumnaam, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Pooja Meri Jaan, which will be followed by Lust Stories 2 and Nani 30.

