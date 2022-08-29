MTV VMAS 2022: Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj, Artistes Who Nailed Red Carpet Fashion at the Music Awards

It was a night of Music, Awards and Style at the MTV Video Music Awards. Hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28, the red carpet unfurled a melange of styles adorned by the best in the music industry.

The night was a big win for artistes such as Taylor Swift, who also announced that she would be releasing her new album in October. Nicki Minaj walked away with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

A perfect blend of monochromatic hues and avant-garde silhouettes, here’s a look at who ruled the red carpet at the VMAS 2022.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Winner takes it all! Taylor Swift slayed the red carpet in an Oscar de la Renta’s Pre-Spring 2023 draped crystal cocktail dress. With over thousands of light-catching crystals artistically draped on nude sheer fabric, the dress complemented Taylor’s charming personality to the T. Taylor celebrated the dress with matching eye makeup featuring glitter and completed the look with her infamous red lip.

NICKI MINAJ

You know the party has officially begun when you have Nicki Minaj on the red carpet. Dressed head to toe in pink, Nicki’s ensembles felt like a tribute to Barbie. The embellished corset bodysuit draped with pink fabric added drama to her overall look. Also, Nicki’s onstage costume comprised an embellished top paired with a pink mini skirt. Risqué and glamorous Nicki never fails to impress her fans with her OTT outfits.

BLACK PINK

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK graced the red carpet in black ensembles from different luxury brands. Lisa wore a cut-out jumpsuit with a train from Celine, Jisoo opted for a floral number from Dior, Jennie Kim stepped out in Chanel halter top and paired it with a pleated skirt and Rose wore an LBD featuring floral applique from Saint Laurent.

LIL NAS X

What’s an ensemble if it doesn’t scream drama? Lil Nas X graced the red carpet in an avant-garde ensemble. His dramatic Harris Reed ensemble featured a headpiece and hoop skirt covered in black feathers. It’s all about carrying off what you wear with confidence on the red carpet. And Lil Nas X did do justice to the artistry and designer with his energy and pizzazz.

ANITTA

Bringing art to the red carpet was Anitta’s Schiaparelli high fashion red gown. The deconstructed corset paired with a figure-hugging velvet skirt with a slit. The Brazilian singer completed her look with a pair of metallic platforms. Keeping her accessories to a bare minimum, Anitta added a hint of sparkle to her look with a pair of Tiffany earrings.

LIZZO

Artist Lizzo cast a spell as she glided on the red carpet in a voluminous Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture gown. The black ensemble met with a bold and sexy makeup and hairdo. Carrying off a bold black lip like a true diva, Lizzo’s wet hair look featuring soft waves gave a dramatic feel to her red-carpet look. Adding the drama to her get up were celebrity hairstylist Shelbeniece Swain and makeup artist Alexx Mayo.

BECKY G

Keeping it sassy and sexy Becky G made heads turn on the runway in a daring Zuhair Murad silhouette. The figure-hugging tapestry dress featured thin side straps giving an illusion of a vertical cut out design. The front of the ornate dress contained artwork of a few figurines. Keeping her makeup minimal, Becky completed the look with a pair of silver heels.

CHLOE BAILEY

Corset dresses and gowns seemed to be a favourite on the red carpet at the VMAS this year. Slaying it in custom Zigman, Chloe Bailey looked stunning in a corset gown. A fun concoction of futuristic and glamorous styling, the gown featured a structured corset and thigh high slit bottom. Beautifully draped, the silhouette complemented Chloe house glass figure and upped the glam quotient on the red carpet. Style by Jennifer Udechukwu, she addressed Chloe as: ‘Alien Super Star’ on Instagram.

CONAN GRAY

Conan Gray made his debut on the MTV VMAS red carpet in a Harris Reed outfit. The avant-garde silhouette won hearts making Conan one of the best dressed artistes at the awards show. The attire featured a white tux artistically merged with sheer fabric and lace detailing. The flowy silhouette was paired with black flared pants. Giving a glam rock feel to the overall look, Conan wore a pair of white platform shoes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here