Muharram 2022: Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Status to Share

MUHARRAM 2022 QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It is considered the second holiest month after Ramadan. The 10-day period of Muharram is spent praying and reflecting on oneself. The first day of this month is known as Al Hijri (started on July 30) and the tenth day is observed as Ashura. The auspicious day of Ashura will fall on Tuesday, August 9 of this year. Muslims across various countries commemorate this period in various ways; some fast, some observe abstinence, and many attend religious gatherings.

Apart from traditional rituals, sending wishes, messages, and quotes to our loved ones during festivals has become a new ritual. To help you out with extending your blessings to your friends and family, we have prepared a list of few sweet wishes. Take a look below.

Muharram 2022: Messages

1. Allah is one but his presence is everywhere. Just feel it!

2. On the day of Muharram, may Allah bless you with health, wealth, peace, and happiness!

3. May the Lord above always be on your side to show you the right path and help you make the correct choices in life!

4. I pray for you and your family’s happiness and well-being on this special day. May you all have an amazing year ahead.

5. May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience, and cleanliness.

6. I pray for you and your family’s happiness and well-being on this pious occasion of Muharram.

7. In this holy month of Muharram, may Allah give you strength and good health.

8. Let us believe in the messenger of Allah and follow the light which has been sent down with him!

9. Never get affected by other people’s words. Have faith in yourself and Allah!

10. Muharram is the festival that reminds us all to always embrace peace and happiness and spread the message of brotherhood and togetherness!

11. May All The Praises And Thanks Be To Allah. To Whom Belongs All That Is In Heavens & In The Earth. Have A Blessed Muharram!

12. Allah is not punishing you. He is preparing for you. Trust his plans, not your pain!

