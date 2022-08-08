Muharram 2022: Which Is The First And Last Month In The Islamic Calendar? Everything That You Need To Know

MUHARRAM 2022: Muharram is deemed the second holiest month of the Islamic Calendar after Ramadan. The first day of this month is also known as Hijrii or Arabic New Year. Muharram holds great significance among the Muslim communities and is observed as a period of mourning and extreme grief. This year the month of Muharram 2022 began in India on Sunday, July 31.

The Islamic calendar also known as the Hijri calendar is mainly dependent on the sighting of the moon and consists of 12 months in total. Here’s everything that you need to know about the first and last month of the Islamic calendar.

What is the first month in the Islamic calendar?

Namely Muharram, the meaning of the name of the first month of the Islamic calendar is ‘forbidden’ in Arabic. Ashura the first Islamic holiday is celebrated on the tenth day of this month, wherein people fast and mourn.

Which is the last month in the Islamic calendar?

The twelfth and the last month in the Islamic calendar is known as Dhul Hijjah. The meaning of Dhul Hijjah in Arabic is ‘the one for pilgrimage’. As the name suggests, a majority of Muslims all across the world travel to Mecca to visit the Kaabah. On the eighth, ninth, and tenth day of this month, the Hajj is performed. The Festival of Sacrifice also known as Eid al-Adha begins on the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah and ends on the twelfth day after the sunset.

Names of all the months in the Islamic calendar

1. Muharram

2. Safar

3. Rabi-al-awwal

4. Rabi-al-thani

5. Jumada-al-ula

6. Jumada-al-thani

7. Rajab

8. Shaban

9. Ramadan

10. Shawwal

11. Dhu-al-Qa’dah

12. Dhul Hijjah

Why is Muharram observed as a period of extreme grief and mourning?

It is said the battle of Karbala that saw the death of Prophet Imam Hussain took place during this month. His death is observed as murrah, a period of mourning and grief.

