Mumbai Opens Its First Restaurant-On-Wheels for Public at CSMT Today

The Railway authorities in Mumbai are all set to open the city’s first restaurant-on-wheels for the public today. The train coach-turned-restaurant is located at the entrance of Platform Number 18, near the Heritage Gully at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The eatery will offer a capacity of 40 diners at a time.

According to a report by FreePress Journal, the restaurant will offer a multi-cuisine menu including veg and non-veg. Apart from dine-in, a mini café and a takeaway window for juices will also come up. Once the restaurant will be operational, people will have the option to order food through online food delivery apps as well.

The theme inside the restaurant has been said to be depiction of Mumbai’s landmarks along with the rail-theme. The restaurant will have sufficient parking space along with easy connectivity to the suburbs. According to the report, authorities will try to collaborate with Mumbai Darshan tours after the restaurant opens to the public.

Preparations to open up the restaurant has been going on in full swing, though for some time it was halted due to cyclone Gulab. The blue color coating has been replaced with mustard color added with a tinge of black and brown. Prices for the food items have been finalized by the contractor in consultation with the Central Railway authorities. The authorities are expecting revenue of around Rs 42 per lakh from the contractor. Due to the limited space of the coach, equipment for the kitchen had been retrofitted. Furniture for diners has been manufactured at the site only considering the safe distances to be kept inside the coach-turned-restaurant. Final touch up and painting has also been completed.

The authority has decided to open more such restaurants in the city along the Central and Western Lines. The report quoted one of the railway officials as saying that other restaurants are being planned to be open in locations like Kurla LTT, Thane and Kalyan. Process for the same will begin soon, further said the official.

Similarly, the authorities from Western Railway are also planning to open such restaurants at Bandra Terminus, Borivali and Surat. The authorities had checked feasibility of such a restaurant at Andheri station also but have not zeroed in on any locations at all these stations mentioned.

