Mumbai Rains: Leptospirosis cases may rise

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has cautioned that leptospirosis cases could rise given heavy rainfall over the past week in Mumbai. A dozen cases came to light in June and five cases have been registered in July. There has been no reported death due to monsoon-related ailments.

BMC cautioned people from not avoid wading in stagnant water. “If exposed, take prophylactic treatment (such as doxycycline/azithromycin) as per medical advice," said an advisory.

The BMC also surveyed 3,44,291 houses between July 7 to 9 and distributed 43,297 doxycycline pills to adults and 114 azithromycin to children as they were exposed to stagnant water.

Among other monsoon diseases, the civic body has recorded 176 cases of gastroenteritis, 119 malaria, 19 dengue and 23 hepatitis cases in July so far. Seven cases of influenza H1N1 (swine flu) have also been confirmed in the city.

Infectious disease expert Dr Vasant Nagvekar said that if individuals with influenza-like symptoms test negative for Covid-19, they should be tested for H1N1.

