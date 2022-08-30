Mumbai: Watch Live Aarti From Siddhivinayak Temple HERE on All 10 Days of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

MUMBAI’S SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE: The ten-day-long festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha holds a lot of religious significance, and devotees from all over wish to witness the celebrations of Siddhivinayak Temple live on the occasion. However, people who will not be able to witness the festival live this year can watch the online coverage of the pooja from the temple.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can do that. The temple, unique for having the only Ganpati idol that has its trunk placed on the right side, will offer live coverage on its official website where people can directly stream the rituals taking place.

The link for the same is as follows:

The temple authorities have also given coverage rights to a mobile application called Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple. It is a free app that can be used on iOS, Android, and iPad. The links to download it are given below:

Apple products:

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/siddhivinayak-temple/id1524939351

Android products:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cynapto.ssvt

The aarti timings during which you can be a part of the holy ritual are:

Wednesday to Monday:

Kakad Aarti – 5.30 a.m. to 6.00 a.m. Evening Aarti -– 7.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m Shejaarti – The last Aarti of the day: 9.50 p. m. (The temple doors remain closed after shejaarti) The Temple is fully closed till the next morning after ‘Shejaarti’.

Tuesday:

Kakad Aarti –5.00 a.m. to 5.30 a.m. Night Aarti – 9.30 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. Shejaarti – The last Aarti of the day: 12 am (The temple doors remain closed after shejaarti)

The temple is famous as the Ganpati idol here is carved out of a single black stone. This year Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31.

