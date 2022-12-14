Munnar to Goa: Plan A Getaway To These 5 Serene Destinations For New Year

The countdown clock for 2023 is about to get ticking. For many people, this will serve as a great time to travel and welcome the new beginning with pomp. To welcome the new year, you must pack your bags and visit beautiful destinations in India- whether it be for parties, music, landscapes or more. Here is a wide selection of attractions that you can visit for the New Year’s celebration.

Munnar

Munnar in Kerala is a very beautiful place to celebrate New Year. In this hilly station, you will find beautiful tea plantations. Apart from many beautiful hotels, there are also homestays here, where you can stay on a low budget and enjoy the local life.

Manali

This snow-capped hill station is popular for parties, music events, and snow-capped mountains. It is one of the most beautiful hill stations for sightseeing. Spend your new year here. You can enjoy skiing, skating, paragliding, snow scooter and more.

Srinagar

If there is heaven in India, then it is Srinagar. Seeing high snowy mountains, frozen Dal Lake, and snow on trees in Srinagar is a different experience in itself. Winter Carnival is also organised here every year.

Udaipur

Start your new year with some sightseeing in this wonderful city of lakes, Udaipur. Live music events and other entertainment programmes will be organised in Udaipur this year. This can be the best place to come with your family and friends.

Goa

If you do not like the cold much, then you can think about Goa to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Many parties are organised here on Christmas and New Year. Goa is also no less than a paradise when it comes to water sports activities. You can enjoy skiing, banana boat rides, scuba diving and water scooter rides here.

