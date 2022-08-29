Munnar To Kovalam; Add These Places From Kerala To Your Travel Bucket List

Kerala is one of the most enchanting tourist destinations in India. Backwaters, lush green tea plantations, and scenic landscapes make Kerala a paradise for nature lovers. Popularly known as ‘God’s Own Country’, Kerala is the perfect tourist destination if you want to unwind from your monotonous routine.

Although the best time to visit this state is during the winter season, you can also visit in August-September as Kerala turns more beautiful during this time of the year due to rainfall. Chances are that you will be overwhelmed by what Kerala has to offer.

Here are some of the most popular tourist attractions of Kerala.

Advertisement

Munnar

The natural beauty of Munnar will leave you spellbound. Known for its lush green tea gardens, Munnar is one of the most mesmerizing hill stations. You can also enjoy several waterfall treks here.

Kovalam

If you love beaches, you will be delighted after visiting Kovalam. The beach town is also popular as a centre of Ayurvedic healing. Additionally, the stunning sunsets of Kovalam will stay with you for a long time.

Alleppey

Advertisement

A trip to Kerala is incomplete without experiencing the soothing backwaters of Alleppey. Tourists from all over the world visit Kerala just to witness the beauty of canals, rivers and lakes that weave through the state. You can cruise down the backwaters while relishing typical Kerala cuisine on Kettuvallams or houseboats.

Wayanad

Wayanad is best known for the aroma of coffee and tea plantations and breathtaking views. It has the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary which is home to beautiful wildlife animals like the Spotted Deer, Bison, Cheetah and Bears. Additionally, chances are that you will love the cool weather of Wayanad.

Thekkady

Thekkady is home to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, where you can witness majestic elephants that roam around the sanctuary. You can also enjoy boating in the pristine Periyar Lake or rejuvenate in the misty mountains of the Nilgiris.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here