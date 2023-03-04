Home » News » Lifestyle » Murakami’s 1st Novel In 6 Years To Release This April

Murakami’s 1st Novel In 6 Years To Release This April

The novel is Murakami’s first since Kishidancho Goroshi or Killing Commendatore which was released in February 2017.

Titled “The City and Its Uncertain Walls” the book will release on April 13 in both print and digital formats.
Japanese author Haruki Murakami’s new novel will be published in April this year. While there is not much information about what it will be about the publishing house said that its Japanese manuscript is around 1,200 pages. The only other information regarding this book is that the plot involves “a story that had long been sealed."

The publishing house added: “Must go to the city. No matter what happens. A locked up ‘story’ starts to move quietly as if ‘old dreams’ are woken up and unraveled in a secluded archive."

It added that the book is a “soul-stirring, 100% pure Murakami world."

Titled “The City and Its Uncertain Walls" the book will release on April 13 in both print and digital formats. The statement was issued by Shinchosha Publishing Co. on Wednesday. However, it is yet to be known when there will be an English translation.

The decision to not reveal much about the book is because Murakami fans say they prefer to start reading his books without knowing much about them.

AP reported that Murakami has been a perennial candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. The 74 year old published his debut book in 1979 titled “Hear the Wind Sing," when he ran a jazz bar in Tokyo.

His claim to fame was the the 1987 romance Norwegian Wood which became his first bestseller, establishing him as a young literary star.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

