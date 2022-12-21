Mural Art In Delhi Celebrates 75 years of Dutch-India Relations

Celebrating 75 years of bilateral relations between India and the Netherlands, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands together with Dutch and New Delhi-based artists, unveiled a mural art project in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

Hon’ble Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Hon’ble Mr. Paul Huijts, Secretary-General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and H.E Mr. Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan inaugurated the mural, marking a milestone moment in Indo-Dutch friendship. The inauguration was graced by representatives of the government and cultural sector.

The dreamy, vivid painting comes as a gift to India from the Netherlands. In the Delhi mural, viewers can see an Indian woman, accompanied by a tiger. The two figures represent India in all their splendor. As the Netherlands are known for their water management and Delfts Blue ceramics, these visual motifs have been chosen to represent the Netherlands in the mural. The backdrop in orange is a colour common to both countries — in the Indian flag and as reference to the family name of the Dutch royal family, the House of Orange-Nassau.

Work on the mural began when a pioneering public art enterprise Delhi Street Art invited two Dutch street artists, Roelof van Schierbeek and Laxmi Prithipalsingh, to create large mural paintings showing Dutch-India connections in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi. The mural in Bengaluru showcases the lion — formerly the national animal of India and symbolic of strength in the Dutch Royal Family — at a prominent spot in Bengaluru. The mural painting in Mumbai visualizes the contrast between Indian and Dutch culture. A striking image of an Indian woman, resplendent in her traditional jewelry, shows her dreaming about visiting the Netherlands one day.“The India-Netherlands cultural connection and cooperation has a longstanding, glorious history, and this year marks a significant milestone as the ‘maitri’ between the two countries completes 75 years. Celebrating creativity and diversity, this inspiring mural art project brought together art and artists from two different parts of the world, enhancing the people-to-people connection between India and the Netherlands, and solidifying the foundation for rich cultural exchange between the nations. We hope the public will enjoy and appreciate this addition to the Delhi’s vibrant public art," said Hon’ble Paul Huijts, Secretary-General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands. In the coming weeks, Delhiites will be able to see three more mural projects unveiled as part of the collaborative, creative effort.

