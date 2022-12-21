Mural Art In Delhi Celebrates 75 years of Dutch-India Relations

Celebrating 75 years of bilateral relations between India and the Netherlands, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands together with Dutch and New Delhi-based artists, unveiled a mural art project in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.
Hon’ble Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Hon’ble Mr. Paul Huijts, Secretary-General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and H.E Mr. Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan inaugurated the mural, marking a milestone moment in Indo-Dutch friendship. The inauguration was graced by representatives of the government and cultural sector.
The dreamy, vivid painting comes as a gift to India from the Netherlands. In the Delhi mural, viewers can see an Indian woman, accompanied by a tiger. The two figures represent India in all their splendor. As the Netherlands are known for their water management and Delfts Blue ceramics, these visual motifs have been chosen to represent the Netherlands in the mural. The backdrop in orange is a colour common to both countries — in the Indian flag and as reference to the family name of the Dutch royal family, the House of Orange-Nassau.
Also Read: Christmas 2022: The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List
In the coming weeks, Delhiites will be able to see three more mural projects unveiled as part of the collaborative, creative effort.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here