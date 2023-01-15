Mushrooms Could Help You Look Younger: Study

Ageing is a natural process. With every passing minute, our cells age, but with the right diet, you can at least slow this process. Skin is a perfect mirror of your nutritional intake. It shines when you have adequate vital nutrients, antioxidants, and water intake.

As we age, the foods we eat can significantly impact our skin. So, it becomes important to note that including specific foods, rich in proteins, antioxidants, and healthy fats, in the diet can help us look and feel young. A study titled Mushrooms: A rich source of the antioxidants ergothioneine and glutathione revealed that consuming mushrooms on a regular basis can help fight ageing problems.

According to the research conducted by Robert Beelman, professor of food science at Pennsylvania State University, mushrooms are among the highest single source of antioxidants, ergothioneine and glutathione, which is associated with anti-ageing properties.

The study pointed out that porcini mushrooms were the best to be picked for anti-ageing resources. Some other varieties, reishi and Chaga mushrooms are rich in antioxidants and help fight against dry and dehydrated skin, signs of ageing, redness and external aggression caused on the skin. Prized for their nourishing, moisturizing and soothing properties, mushrooms can be used for treating hair and skin that is dehydrated or suffering the effects of seasonal weather.

Reishi and Chaga mushrooms

Some other varieties like reishi and Chaga mushrooms, are rich in antioxidants and help fight against dry and dehydrated skin, signs of ageing skin, redness and external aggression caused on the skin. Chanterelles and Button mushrooms

Mushroom species like chanterelles and white buttons are already making their way into some beauty products. Chanterelle mushrooms, rich in vitamins and potassium, have become essential components of many hair care products. These key ingredients present in mushrooms also repair, nourish and protect your skin. It contains properties which are high in vitamins and minerals contents, so it helps to nourish your skin. The common white mushroom, also known as button mushrooms, is used on pizza toppings and other food recipes.

