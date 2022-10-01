Music Festival Fashion: Indie Artistes Who Are In Tune With Style

For me, music gives a voice to fashion – Donatella Versace.

Akin to this thought, fashion and music together creates wonder on stage. While music feeds the soul, a statement outfit sets trends. Take artistes such as Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, their music, and their style both have stolen hearts.

Back in India, there are a couple of indie artistes who make the effort to up their style game on stage. Even though the trend of dressing up and performing in avantgarde outfits hasn’t caught on in the Indie music scene in India, there are a couple of singers who have nailed the fashion game with their respective out of the box styles.

Here’s a look at some interesting independent artistes who have experimented with their onstage looks. Take inspiration from these talented singers and add some music festival fashion cheer at your next gig.

Monica Dogra (Shaa’ir)

Monic Dogra aka Shaa’ir has always been a source of inspiration when it comes to bohemian chic styles. Her style has been an extension of her personality, which is an amalgamation of grace and elegance. Monica, who used to perform with the electronic outfit Shaa’ir and Func, set the fashion bar high when she walked in wearing ensembles that were not just mesmerizing but also creatively put together. From the iconic bindis created out of paint and creatively designed on her face to donning dupattas, the singer cum actor has written her own fashion rules at live gigs.

Saba Azad (Madboy/Mink)

Saba Azad is a fiery soul of energy when she performs on stage. The one half of Madboy Mink, the singer cum actor’s style quotient is chic, playful and colourful. From jumpsuits to co-ord sets, Saba has tried it all. Saba’s passion for music and fashion is visible when she performs live. Distinct in her style, Saba’s style is a perfect mood board for festival goers and can be worn by everyone with ease.

Jasleen Royal

Calm and composed defines Jasleen Royal’s music. Her onstage style is a perfect blend of bold dresses and desi chic outfits. Fine dresses enhanced with feathers to co-ord sets paired with jackets, Jasleen’s onstage style is a celebration in itself. With velvet, thread work and sequins taking over her wardrobe, Jasleen’s style is glamorous and something you can adorn at your next party.

Sukhmani Malik (Hari Sukhmani)

Sukhmani has style and you see it in her music too. The talented singer is step ahead when it comes to her style mantra. From quirky to flamboyant, Sukhmani brings her fashion A-game to her gig. Be it structured dresses to bespoke couture, Sukhmani style resonates with her chic personality.

Raja Kumari

Raja Kumari is synonymous with powerful dressing. The rapper wears her heart on her sleeve and doesn’t shy away from making a dramatic entrance with her ensembles. From customised bodysuits to seeing fashion in technicolour, Raja Kumari’s outfits tell a story.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here