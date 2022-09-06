Must Avoid Food Items During Pitru Paksha

The 15-day Shradh or Pitru Paksha, as per the Hindu Calendar, will start on September 10 and end on September 25 this year. During this period, Hindus across the country pay homage to their ancestors and follow a disciplined daily routine with many restrictions. They perform rituals like Shradh, Tarpan and Pind Daan for their ancestors. These rituals are performed for the departed souls of the family, who are believed to return to earth and reside in their descendants’ homes during the Pitru Paksha.

According to the Hindu traditions, there are many restrictions followed by those who perform the rituals of Shradh. During this time, some food items are avoided. Here are a few food items, which should not be consumed during the Shradh period.

1. Masoor Dal is strictly prohibited during the period of Pitru Paksha. Apart from Masoor Dal, Chickpeas and split lentils are also not allowed to be consumed. Chane Sattu and Black Urad Dal should also be avoided during this period too.

2. Raw grains like rice, pulses and wheat should not be eaten in Pitru Paksha. They should also not be consumed during the time of Shradh. These grains can only be consumed after being cooked.

3. Non-vegetarian dishes are a strict no during Pitru Paksha. Apart from them, there are several vegetarian dishes, which are also not consumed during this 15-day period. Vegetables like potatoes, arbi and radish should be avoided.

4. People should refrain from eating garlic and onion in Pitru Paksha. Onion is considered Tamasic and garlic is considered Rajasic, according to Ayurveda. Due to these characteristics, they can produce heat in the body. Some ayurvedic experts suggest that onions and other Tamasic food items should not be consumed during the Shradh period.

5. Other food items like jeera, black salt, black mustard, cucumbers and brinjals should not make it to your dishes during this period.

6. Paan, supari, tobacco and alcohol should not be consumed.

