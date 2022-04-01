Must Follow Intimate Care Tips for Both Men and Women During this Summer

Summer is here and with it comes along the heat. While keeping the rising temperature and scorching heat in mind, we become very particular about our skincare routine, but hardly give importance to our intimate area.

The reason behind it is the wrongful belief that our intimate area isn’t exposed to environmental forces like heat and sunlight, so they barely need attention. We can’t be more mistaken than that because intimate areas (like your groin), and sensitive areas (like your armpits, the nape of your neck) are the parts of the body that bear the real brunt of the heat, which includes the skin rashes, body odour, excessive sweating.

There is much more than the aforementioned things that sensitive parts of our body struggle with. But honestly, it shouldn’t have to go through all this and if this is the reality then that means it lacks the proper required care.

With the right care, you can make sure that your body breezes through this summer. Also, being part of a stereotypical society, it becomes crucial to debunk this myth that as much women need to follow the intimate care routine, it is equally crucial for men to practice it. So without further ado let’s dive into the tips of intimate care that must be followed during this summer:

Change your undergarments daily

It is the biggest misbelief among the males that not changing your undies daily is manlier. Honestly, this misbelief is giving an invitation to the worst viruses, fungus, and bacteria to make a home in your intimate region. Change it daily, as during summers we sweat a lot. And the foremost step of intimate hygiene is to keep them dry. Avoid fancy products

Your intimate region is not meant for testing fancy products. Avoid using soap, shampoos, or any scented products. They all end up destructing the pH balance of your sensitive areas. Also, stay away from products that carry chemicals and alcohol because they might burn the sensitive skin of the intimate region at summers when you are tend to sweat a lot. Yes or no to shaving?

It is completely your personal choice. Both the conditions of whether to shave or not to shave are completely acceptable, as long as you are able to keep the utmost sanitation and are following the safe measures. But it would be interesting to know that pubic hair helps to prevent yeast infection, vaginitis, and UTIs, as it prevents bacteria and hazardous pathogens from entering your sensitive region.

