Must have summer food to build immunity against XE variant

We might be witnessing a declining trend in the daily COVID-19 cases, but time and again health experts across the world have alerted us to not mistake receding coronavirus cases with the end of the pandemic. COVID-19 is not over yet. In late March, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced the threat of a new variant called XE, which is claimed to be a recombinant which means it is a mix of two strains, making it more transmissible than earlier variants.

Now, we all know that we can only attempt to safeguard ourselves through vaccination, but there is another precaution, whose importance can’t be said enough and that is building up our immunity.

The trend of boosting our immune system sort of faded after the third wave of coronavirus, but we must keep in mind that we haven’t perfected a cure for the deadly virus yet, so we should try every possible way to keep the infection at bay. And what better way than including nutritious food in our daily diet. Currently, we are in the midst of the summer season, and luckily the beautiful weather offers us innumerable healthy options that boost our immunity in one or the other way.

So, let’s dive into summer foods that could help cool down the body, prevent heat exhaustion, and also boosts the immunity:

Mangoes

Unfortunately, the king of fruits is only available in the summer season, making it hard to savour and intake its nutrition throughout the year. The delicious fruit is packed with antioxidants like Vitamin A, C & K, which are very well known to ward off infection and lower oxidative stress.

Mint

Mint is not only popular for its invigorating aroma and fresh taste, but it is extremely rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which successfully keep the harmful radicals at bay.

Melons

This tasty juicy fruit not only provides ample nutrition but also keeps your body hydrated. It carries a high content of fibre that is very healthy for gut health. It is fully loaded with fibres, vitamin C and B6.

